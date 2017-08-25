Crane Places Illegally Parked Car Onto Building’s Roof Until Driver Pays Fines

You take a mighty big risk if you park your car illegally. You might end up with a ticket or two; maybe a boot on your tire if the vehicle is there a substantial amount of time.
In China however, your car just might end up on a roof.
A woman had her car parked illegally for 38 hours straight in Benxi city, China, and refused to pay a fine. The security firm who were asking for the fine hired a crane to pick up the woman’s car and place it on the roof of their building in order to teach her a lesson.
The woman and a representative from the residential community where the car was parked were asked to visit the local police station to try to settle the dispute.
Via Metro