Reviews: “Birth Of The Dragon” – “Leap” – “Ingrid Goes West” – “Good Time”

Birth of The Dragon – Rated PG-13

Set against the backdrop of 1960s San Francisco, Birth of The Dragon is a modern take on the classic movies that Bruce Lee was known for. It takes its inspiration from the epic and still controversial showdown between an up-and-coming Bruce Lee and Kung-Fu master Wong Jack Man – a battle that gave birth to a legend.

Critics: after seeing the movie, only a handful of critics even bothered to write a review… because… it’s that BAD. Only 14% LIKE

Blake: taking on the story of Bruce Lee, even if just one moment in time of his life, takes great detail. My trusted sources say this movie is a complete failure. I suggest waiting for the upcoming movie “Ip Man 4”, starring Donny Yen, who will continue his role as Wing Chun Grandmaster Ip Man, Bruce Lee’s teacher. That movie will delve into Bruce Lee’s introduction to martial arts, and bound to be far better than this waste of film.

Leap – Rated PG

11-year-old orphan, Félicie (Elle Fanning) has one dream – to go to Paris and become a dancer. Her best friend Victor (Nat Wolff), an imaginative but exhausting boy with a passion for creating, has a dream of his own – to become a famous inventor. In a leap of faith, Victor and Félicie leave their orphanage in pursuit of their passions. But – there’s a catch, Félicie must pretend to be the child of a wealthy family in order to gain admittance to the prestigious and competitive Opera Ballet School in Paris. And with no professional dance training, she quickly learns that talent alone is not enough to overcome the ruthless, conniving attitudes of her fellow classmates, led by the devious Camille Le Haut (Maddie Ziegler) and her wicked mother Régine (Kate McKinnon). Determined to succeed, Félicie finds her mentor in the tough and mysterious school custodian, Odette (Carly Rae Jepsen) who, along with Victor’s encouraging friendship, help her reach for the stars.

Critics: “From its bland story to its unremarkable animation, Leap! does little to distinguish itself from a long list of like-minded — and superior — family-friendly alternatives”, and only 37% like, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my sources say Leap barely slides onto the screen, and in less than fine form. The animation doesn’t come close to what most expect today, and the story doesn’t do dancing, justice. Feel free to leap into Leap, if you and your kids have nothing better to do for less than 90 minutes and you don’t mind spending way more than what it’ll soon cost to rent.

Ingrid Goes West – Rated R

Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza) is an unhinged social media stalker with a history of confusing “likes” for meaningful relationships. Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen) is an Instagram-famous “influencer” whose perfectly curated, boho-chic lifestyle becomes Ingrid’s latest obsession. When Ingrid moves to LA and manages to insinuate herself into the social media star’s life, their relationship quickly goes from #BFF to #WTF. Built around a brilliantly disarming performance from Aubrey Plaza, Ingrid Goes West (winner of the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at Sundance) is a savagely hilarious dark comedy that satirizes the modern world of social media and proves that being #perfect isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Critics: “Led by strong performances from Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, Ingrid Goes West delivers smart, topical humor underlined by timely social observations”, and 88% LIKE, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: this time, my inside sources have something good to say about a new movie. The comedy satire Ingrid Goes West, with it’s crazy social media premise, which parents and teens above 17 will relate to, provides great performances from it’s cast, and is a box-office banger! Steve Miller says, “Take The Money and Run.” Ingrid Goes West will do, just that.

Good Time – Rated R

After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Constantine Nikas (Robert Pattinson) embarks on a twisted odyssey through New York City’s underworld in an increasingly desperate-and dangerous-attempt to get his brother out of jail. Over the course of one adrenalized night, Constantine finds himself on a mad descent into violence and mayhem as he races against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing their lives hang in the balance.

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, “A visual treat filled out by consistently stellar work from Robert Pattinson, Good Time is a singularly distinctive crime drama offering far more than the usual genre thrills”, 91% LIKE

Blake: and another major thumbs up from my inside sources who say this movie has attitude and is a much needed break-through role for Robert Pattinson to distance himself from preconceived opinions on his acting. You may not even recognize him, because he is totally immersed into a gritty, twitchy character, willing to do anything to get his brother out of jail due to a failed bank robbery. Good Time… will be good movie time spent at a theater this weekend!

From a total waste of time and money, to (2) movies well worth seeing. Ingrid Goes West and Good Time will fill lots of theater seats.

Enjoy a movie this weekend!