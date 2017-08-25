Taylor Swift Drops New Song “Look What You Made Me Do”

After some drama with Kayne West and Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift has been laying low for a little over a year. She finished her tour, then just sort of disappeared.

Well, she’s been hard at work on her new album “Reputation”. On Thursday night, she dropped her first single from the album, “Look What You Made Me Do”.

It’s pretty clear, this song is directed at everyone who has ever wronged her…Kim, Kanye, Katy Perry. She talks about karma, saying things like “you’ll get yours.” She even outright says, “I don’t like you”…”I don’t like your perfect crime.” She’s even got a list of names to cross off.

It’s definitely a much darker version of the Taylor Swift we all know and love.