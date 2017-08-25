TRACKING HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | Current Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Taylor Swift Drops New Song “Look What You Made Me Do”

Filed Under: look what you made me do, new album, New Song, reputation, Taylor Swift

After some drama with Kayne West and Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift has been laying low for a little over a year. She finished her tour, then just sort of disappeared.

Well, she’s been hard at work on her new album “Reputation”. On Thursday night, she dropped her first single from the album, “Look What You Made Me Do”.

It’s pretty clear, this song is directed at everyone who has ever wronged her…Kim, Kanye, Katy Perry. She talks about karma, saying things like “you’ll get yours.” She even outright says, “I don’t like you”…”I don’t like your perfect crime.” She’s even got a list of names to cross off.

It’s definitely a much darker version of the Taylor Swift we all know and love.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live