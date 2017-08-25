WEATHER UPDATE: Hurricane Harvey Forces Evacuation of (7) Texas Counties

Hurricane Harvey, now officially a Category 2 storm, is slowly on it’s way to the Texas coast with winds up to 110 mph, just below the Category 3 level, and is expected to reach CAT 3 before making landfall, according to CBS 11.

NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft finds that Harvey has strengthened to a category 2 hurricane. 12am CDT update: https://t.co/VCXXF0bJ9C — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2017

Forecasters call Harvey a “life-threatening storm” that poses a “grave risk” for millions.

Harvey is expected to reach the Texas coast late today or early tomorrow between over a 30 mile span between Port O’Connor and Matagorda Bay, approx. 70 miles northeast of Corpus Christi.

All (7) Texas coastal counties from Corpus Christi to the west end of Galveston Island are in mandatory evacuation mode, affecting thousands. Officials in (4) of those counties have warned those who stay cannot be guaranteed rescue.

Corpus Christi and Bolivar Peninsula (near Galveston where homes were washed away by Hurricane Ike in 2008) are being urged to evacuate.

Less people are evacuating in comparison to previous storms, which raises concern for authorities .

Houston residents are also preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which may produce flooding.

Gov. Greg Abbott is asking persons in the designated areas to “heed warnings and evacuate asap”, and he has 700 National Guard members on standby.

Hurricane Harvey could affect areas with storm surges as high as 3 ft, and it’s affects could be felt as far north as Morgan City, Louisiana, which is 400 miles from it’s predicted landfall.

Sales of essentials including food, water and home protection supplies have escalated and more of such is expected.

Prayers of safety for all in the path of Hurricane Harvey.