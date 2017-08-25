Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Aug. 25-27

Whether you’re into products from small local business, bucking-broncos, things that go BOOM, the Cowboys, salsa dancing, lawn parties, State Fair Of Texas food, the Dallas Arboretum, or splashing at Panther Island, here are 9 Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!

Friday

Commerce Street Night Market at Pike West Commerce – per their website, “Little D Markets began in 2013 out of a desire to activate underutilized space, encourage support of the local economy, and provide an avenue for artists and entrepreneurs to test and develop their ideas. Since then, it’s grown into a network of events around Dallas that showcase and celebrate small business and local culture. Find out about upcoming Little D dates under our “events” section or on our website.”

Friday – Sunday

North Texas Fair & Rodeo at North Texas Fairgrounds – according to their website, “The North Texas State Fair Association is a volunteer supported, 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that preserves and promotes western heritage and values. The North Texas Fair and Rodeo contributes to the quality of life in the City of Denton, Denton County, and throughout the North Texas Area. This is done through a first class nine day Fair & Rodeo, round facilities, and various community and youth oriented programs and events. The North Texas State Fair Association strives to preserve and promote an understanding and promote the agricultural industry. The North Texas State Fair Association is true and committed to it’s mission of supporting Youth, Agriculture, and Community. All revenues generated is reinvested into various programs, scholarships, and facilities.”

Fridays – Sept. 1

Grapevine Texas Summer Blast 2017 – Friday Night Fireworks – their website notes, “Celebrate the end of Summerblast with the spectacular fireworks show over Lake Grapevine. You bring your family and we’ll bring the fun! Be sure and download the special music to go along with this year’s show. Time: 9:30 p.m. It’s Free!

Saturday

Dallas Cowboys vs. Oakland Raiders – 7pm – AT&T Stadium

2017 Vitruvian Salsa Festival at Vitruvian Park – per their website, "Bring your dancing shoes to Vitruvian Park's Amphitheater every Saturday in August from 6:00pm – 10:00pm for the Vitruvian Salsa Festival. Enjoy LIVE Bands, DJs, Salsa Lessons with Luis Delgadillo of SalsaDallas and Gourmet Food Trucks."

Reunion Lawn Party at Reunion Tower Hyatt Regency Dallas

Sunday

Big Tex Choice Awards at Fair Park – according to their website, “Since 2005, the State Fair’s Big Tex Choice Awards contest has solidified the annual exposition as the top fair for great food creations. Each year, State Fair concessionaires fry up tasty and unique foods for a chance to become a finalist in the Big Tex Choice Awards. Everything from Fried Beer to Fried Peaches and Cream have made the cut to become a part of an exclusive club. Presented by returning sponsor, Visit Dallas, the main event will be held at 2 p.m. in the historic Tower Building in Fair Park. Tickets to the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards Judging/Tasting are $100. Tickets to the event are now on sale and allow you to be the first to taste the 10 finalist foods. Included with your tickets is one admission ticket to the State Fair, a Fair-branded baseball cap, and a commemorative Big Tex refillable cup. All proceeds of the event go to the State Fair Youth Scholarship Fund.

Now – Aug. 31

August Dollar Days at Dallas Arboretum – their website notes, “Admission is just $1, with $2 hotdogs, root beer floats and $1 popsicles and $4 ice cream sundaes. Enjoy the end of summer at the Dallas Arboretum with a picnic and a cool beverage (food & drinks available until 4pm). Otherwise, bring your own.

Sundays – Sept. 3

