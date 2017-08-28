TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

Amazon Cuts Whole Food Pricing; As Much As 43% In Some Cases

Filed Under: Amazon, Price Cut, Whole Foods
Getty Images

Amazon’s first action as owner of the grocery chain Whole Foods was to cut prices, in some cases by as much as 43%.

Bloomberg is reporting that some of the biggest price like organic guji apples which were marked down from $3.49 a pound to $1.99 a pound, avacados are now $1.99 each down from $2.79, organic rotisserie chicken fell from $13.99 to $9.99 each, and you can pick up bananas for $.49 a pound down from $.79.l

The marked down items will have an orange sign that say “Whole Foods + Amazon.” Stores also have signs saying “More to come…”

Here is Bloomberg’s list of marked down items:

You will also now be able to pick-up the Amazon Echo and the Echo Dot at Whole Foods.

Will these price drops entice you to shop at Whole Foods more often? Let us know in the comments below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live