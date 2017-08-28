Amazon Cuts Whole Food Pricing; As Much As 43% In Some Cases

Amazon’s first action as owner of the grocery chain Whole Foods was to cut prices, in some cases by as much as 43%.

Bloomberg is reporting that some of the biggest price like organic guji apples which were marked down from $3.49 a pound to $1.99 a pound, avacados are now $1.99 each down from $2.79, organic rotisserie chicken fell from $13.99 to $9.99 each, and you can pick up bananas for $.49 a pound down from $.79.l

The marked down items will have an orange sign that say “Whole Foods + Amazon.” Stores also have signs saying “More to come…”

Here is Bloomberg’s list of marked down items:

You will also now be able to pick-up the Amazon Echo and the Echo Dot at Whole Foods.

