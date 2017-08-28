TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

Artists Respond to Hurricane Harvey Devastation in Texas

Filed Under: Beyonce, Chris Young, Drake, Lady Gaga, Miranda Lambert
Photo: Erich Schlegel / Getty Images

By Annie Reuter

Over the weekend, Texas was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey, which brought torrential rain and winds to the state. The category four storm was weakened to a tropical storm by Saturday afternoon, but that didn’t lessen the devastation to impacted towns throughout Texas. Many areas were flooded and some people who ignored recommended evacuations died.

Artists, including Beyoncé, Drake and Lady Gaga shared their prayers for Texas while others, including Chris Young, who has a home in the state, urged people to donate to the Red Cross. Young set up a GoFundMe page to which he pledged $100,000 to the Red Cross to help the victims affected by the hurricane.

Lady Antebellum were set to play a show in Houston, Texas before Hurricane Harvey negated those plans. Instead, the country trio played a street concert in Dallas and donated all of the merchandise proceeds to hurricane relief.

Other celebrities addressed the seriousness of the storm, pleading with those within the hurricane’s path to keep safe.

See all the posts below.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

‪Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey. ‬

A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on

Houston has, and always will be the city that changed my LIFE! Everyone please send out prayers for H-Town! 🙏🏾

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

