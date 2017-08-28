TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

Bob Seger Begins “Runaway Train” Tour

By Blake Powers
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 19: Musician Bob Seger speaks onstage during the 2015 Billboard Touring Awards at The Roosevelt Hotel on November 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band opened their Runaway Train tour this past Thursday night in Toledo OH, and if the set list is a any indication of what DFW Seger fans can expect Sat. Oct. 21 at Ford Center at The Star, they’ll receive more than their money’s worth, according to Premiere Prep.

Bob Seger’s opening night set list:

  1. Roll Me Away
  2. Trying to Live My Life Without You
  3. The Fire Down Below
  4. You’ll Accomp’ny Me
  5. Old Time Rock and Roll
  6. Mainstreet
  7. Come to Poppa
  8. Her Strut
  9. Like a Rock
  10. The Devil’s Right Hand
  11. It’s Your World
  12. The Fire Inside
  13. We’ve Got Tonight
  14. Travelin’ Man/Beautiful Loser
  15. Turn the Page
  16. Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man
  17. Against the Wind
  18. Hollywood Nights
  19. Night Moves
  20. Rock and Roll Never Forgets

 

There are 14 members in the Silver Bullet Band, including drummer Greg Morrow, who has played with some of the best, including Don Henley. Morrow replaces Don Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad).

Congrats to the 98.7K-LUV Bob Seger ticket winners!

 

