Bob Seger Begins “Runaway Train” Tour

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band opened their Runaway Train tour this past Thursday night in Toledo OH, and if the set list is a any indication of what DFW Seger fans can expect Sat. Oct. 21 at Ford Center at The Star, they’ll receive more than their money’s worth, according to Premiere Prep.

Bob Seger’s opening night set list :

Roll Me Away Trying to Live My Life Without You The Fire Down Below You’ll Accomp’ny Me Old Time Rock and Roll Mainstreet Come to Poppa Her Strut Like a Rock The Devil’s Right Hand It’s Your World The Fire Inside We’ve Got Tonight Travelin’ Man/Beautiful Loser Turn the Page Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man Against the Wind Hollywood Nights Night Moves Rock and Roll Never Forgets

There are 14 members in the Silver Bullet Band, including drummer Greg Morrow, who has played with some of the best, including Don Henley. Morrow replaces Don Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad).

Congrats to the 98.7K-LUV Bob Seger ticket winners!