Comedian Kevin Hart Asks Celebs To Match His $25K Hurricane Harvey Relief Donation

Kevin Hart is donating $25 grand to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, asking friends Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Steve Harvey, Chris Rock Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and Jerry Seinfield to do the same., according to TMZ.

TMZ writes, “aside from shaming them, there’s another problem… some celebrities want to make charitable donations without publicity. This kind of forces their hand to go public when they view charity as something they do because they want to … not for publicity.”

Personally, I feel the word “shaming” is inappropriate here. I don’t feel Kevin made his challenge in a “shamming” manner.

At this point, whether celebs make a private or public donation, isn’t important. What is, is helping those in dire need of help.

Call the CBS Radio-Dallas Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey Relief fund raiser, which is happening today at 214.525.7200 until 6pm, or after 6pm to 1-80o-SAL-ARMY (800.725.2769) and make a tax-deductible donation.