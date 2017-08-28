Ever Wanted To Eat A Celebrity’s Face Off? Now You Can With These Custom Cookies!

Do you love cookies? Do you love celebrities? What if you could put those two things together in one delicious bite?

You can! There’s a bakery in New York that makes cookies in the shape of celebrity faces. And not just any celebrity faces, any one you want. if you want Kim Kardashian in the middle of an ugly cry…they can do it!

If you want to eat all five Spice Girls, you’re in luck!

Even better than that, you can have them do you!

Seriously, how cool are these cookies!

Now, we must warn you. These custom cookies are expensive. Just two celebrity face cookies will cost you $49. Click HERE for more info.