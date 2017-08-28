Fort Worth Tea House In Hot Water For Promoting Weekend “Harvey Party”

Our prayers go out to everyone along the Texas Coast as Hurricane Harvey causes damage and destruction in its path.

One Fort Worth establishment decided to take a different route to raise awareness for the hurricane, although seemingly it was just for their own promotion. Located in the Montgomery Plaza, Tea2Go held a “Harvey Party” over the weekend, where they offered $1 off boba teas and frappes, or 50 cents off “tea bar” service all weekend for those who have opted in to receiving text messages from the location.

TXT "STOP" to end the ridiculous Harvey-themed promotions. Come on, guys… HurricaneHarvery Harvey txwx https://t.co/vpRMPlWdpt — Fort Worth Now (@FortWorthCP) August 26, 2017

At least one person has died from the effects of the tropical storm. The tea house has not issued a statement regarding their promotion.

Via Star Telegram