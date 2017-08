On Sunday night, Lorde made an appearance at the VMAs. However, there was something off about her performance. She didn’t sing.

Apparently, Lorde had the flu.

you can't tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse 🦄💀 — Lorde (@lorde) August 27, 2017

Rather than cancel her appearance, the opted to dance instead to “Homemade Dynamite.”

She did get a big applause at the end, however, the audience did seem pretty bored in the middle of her performance. Perhaps staying home would have been a better idea.