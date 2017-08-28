TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

Ready For “Crotch-Pot” Cooking?

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Crotch Pot Cooking, Hiking Cooking, The Crotch Pot
Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Know someone who likes to hike but doesn’t like to cook?

Gossamer Gear reports the NEW “Crotch Pot” is perfect for that person!

The Crotch Pot is made from ultralight cuben fiber, water-proof, designed to hold a quart size freezer bag (keeping your meal contents clean), attaches to any pant via belt loops, and cooks your food with the heat produced from your crotch. No joke!

 

The Crotch Pot is environmentally friendly with zero carbon monoxide hazards and uses the heat from your crotch to cook your meal.

With The Crotch Pot, all you have to do is insert your meal inside it, and into your crotch for about 1 hour before you would like to eat.

Imagine your beef stew, stewing down there… 🙂

Bon appetite!

