Anheuser-Busch Suspends Beer Production To Can Water For Texas

Anheuser-Busch steps up to the plate yet again for Texas!

You may remember back in 2015 when the beer company stopped making beer in order to provide those in flooded areas of Texas with water. Well, they’re back at it once again for those along the gulf coast who have been hit by Hurricane Harvey.

Anheuser-Busch’s production line in Cartersville, Georgia has suspended all alcohol production. Instead the company will be spitting out cans of water for Texas and Louisiana. Beer production stopped early Monday morning and they have already sent three truckloads of water on their way. That’s 155,000 cans of water that were headed to Arlington and Baton Rouge via the Red Cross.

Anheauser-Busch’s VP of Community Affairs said…

“Since 1988 we have donated an excess of 76 million cans of clean drinking water. The Cartersville location is our designated brewery for the emergency water program — it’s something we’re very proud of.”

Wow! Thank you Anheuser-Busch! Ok, do us a favor and buy a few beers from Anheuser-Busch this weekend to say thanks!