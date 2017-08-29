Bed Sheet Debate: Flat or Fitted?

Here’s a diversion from all the plagues us today. The latest debate taking over social media involves bed sheets.

We’re apparently very opinionated when it comes to using a flat sheet in our bed making process.

Some people swear the only way to properly make a bed is with both a fitted and flat sheet. Others claim the flat sheet is a total waste, and only makes the bed making process more difficult.

According to a recent poll – yes there was a poll on this subject – done by the Today show, the flat sheet users win. 82% of people say it’s flat sheet or bust and just 18% say it’s not worth the extra laundry to sleep with a top sheet every night.

I am in the former category. One sheet or bust! How about you?