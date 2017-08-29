TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

DFW Welcoming Hurricane Harvey Victims and Expanding Shelter Services

By Blake Powers
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water, remnants of Hurricane Harvey, on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Last night, the Wilkerson-Greines Athletic Center (5201 Ca Roberson Blvd. – Irving), became a temporary processing center for Hurricane Harvey victims arriving from Houston and south Texas aboard military C-130 planes into Love Field. All evacuees arriving in Ft. Worth must first go to the Wilkerson-Greines Athletic Center for processing, before being sent to other area shelters.

Police are working with Red Cross volunteers to check people in, learn their needs, and help them towards much needed rest.

Wilkerson-Greines Athletic Center has 300 beds and Ft. Worth has additional space to shelter 750 more.

Ft, Worth police spokesman Jimmy Polozani says, “All these people coming here they lost everything. It is our job at the city of Fort Worth to provide some type of sense of comfort for these individuals coming to our city.”

In addition, the parking garage at the Dallas Convention Center is becoming a mega-shelter, with 5,000 beds, due to other area shelters reaching capacity.

 

Please remember to donate to the CBS Radio – Salvation Army – Hurricane Harvey relief fund:

Today/Tuesday – Now – 6pm at 214.525.7200

