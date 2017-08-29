Here Are 7 Signs That Prove You Might Be Working Too Hard

We live in a society that prides itself on those who work hard. Unfortunately, sometimes we are all too willing to sacrifice our mental capacities in order to work our hardest as much as possible. Sometimes we fail to realize how much damage too much stress can do, and all too often, it’s too late to recover.

Therapist Stacey Ojeda recommends taking a few steps to determine if it’s time you take a break from your work life and divert focus to your personal life. She recommends, once a month, to ask questions like, “When is the last time I saw my family?”, “When did I last cook a healthy meal for myself?”, and “Do I need to reconnect with friends more?” She says to so this, because”Being able to spot these warning signs can be tricky because if you are ‘go, go, go,’ it’s hard to slow down enough to have the awareness of unhealthy patterns.”

Just in case you have a hard time self-analyzing, check out this list of 7 signs that might prove you’re working yourself too hard.

1-Your Work Hurts Other Areas Of Your Life

2-Your Basic Physical Needs Aren’t Being Met

3-You Fall Asleep And Wake Up Thinking About Work

4-Your Sleep Is Suffering

5-Your Discipline Is Slipping

6-You’re Scatterbrained

7-You Feel Like You Just Can’t “Adult”

Via Bustle