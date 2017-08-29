TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Joel Osteen Issues Statement; Opens Doors to Church

Filed Under: Joel Osteen
(Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pastor Joel Osteen had been criticized for not using his church as an evacuation center.

“We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center to those in need. We are prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm.”

The issue started Sunday when megachurch posted, “Lakewood Church is inaccessible due to severe flooding!”

Houstonians then posted photos of relatively dry and passable streets near the church, prompting of a wave of criticism toward Lakewood.

However, photos of the inside showed the following:

