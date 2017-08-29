Joel Osteen’s Church Responds To Accusations Of Closing Their Church Doors To Evacuees With A Diaper Drive

On Sunday, Joel Osteen as well as his church, were dragged through the internet mud after Lakewood Church closed their doors. According to the church’s Facebook page, the roads to the building were inaccessible due to Hurricane Harvey.

Of course almost immediately, people living near the church starting posting pictures showing that the roads weren’t flooded. People even called out Osteen for not opening the church’s doors to those in need of shelter.

Front of @JoelOsteen's huge Lakewood Church in Houston at 11 am. Closed due to "flooding". Person who took it asked to be anonymous. pic.twitter.com/gOndOncFuC — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

Since then, a Houston blogger has responded with photos she claims were taken from the church that showing some pretty significant flooding. However, it’s hard to tell where that flooding is located. According to our very own David Rancken, who used to live in Houston, he says “that’s the parking garage, which is underneath the actual building.”

Seriously quite sickening when people spread negative news without knowing the situation. This is the situation of our church @lakewoodch pic.twitter.com/0KKBmu6hW8 — Lynne Gabriel (@heyitslynneg) August 28, 2017

Honestly, we don’t know if that puts the entire building in jeopardy or not. One would think so, however, Lakewood is opening their doors at noon today to collect supplies like diapers and baby formula.

Hmmmm, seems a little fishy, but we’ll let you be the judge.