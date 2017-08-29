TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

Joel Osteen’s Church Responds To Accusations Of Closing Their Church Doors To Evacuees With A Diaper Drive

On Sunday, Joel Osteen as well as his church, were dragged through the internet mud after Lakewood Church closed their doors. According to the church’s Facebook page, the roads to the building were inaccessible due to Hurricane Harvey.

Of course almost immediately, people living near the church starting posting pictures showing that the roads weren’t flooded. People even called out Osteen for not opening the church’s doors to those in need of shelter.

Since then, a Houston blogger has responded with photos she claims were taken from the church that showing some pretty significant flooding. However, it’s hard to tell where that flooding is located. According to our very own David Rancken, who used to live in Houston, he says “that’s the parking garage, which is underneath the actual building.”

Honestly, we don’t know if that puts the entire building in jeopardy or not. One would think so, however, Lakewood is opening their doors at noon today to collect supplies like diapers and baby formula.

Hmmmm, seems a little fishy, but we’ll let you be the judge.

