TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

Selena Gomez’s Instagram Account Was Hacked, Shared Pics Of Naked Justin Bieber

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Hacked, Instagram, Justin Bieber, Naked Pics, photos, Selena Gomez
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

If you follow Selena Gomez on Instagram, you might have gotten a little stirred up yesterday.

No Justin Beiber and Selena are not getting back together. And no that wasn’t her posting his nudes all over the intrawebs. Unfortunately, Selena’s Instagram account was hacked.

And fake Selena did not have nice things to say about Bieber’s “Despacito” if you know what we mean. Fake Selena called him shrimpy.

As fro Selena’s account, all is well. It’s back up and running as usual. The Bieber pic has already been deleted.

Whew! That was a close one.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live