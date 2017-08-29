TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

The Rock Answers Kevin Hart’s Challenge And Donates $25K To Houston Relief

Filed Under: Dwayne Johnson, Houston Relief, hurricane harvey, The Rock
MIAMI BEACH, FL - JULY 14: Dwayne Johnson attends the HBO "Ballers" Season 2 Red Carpet Premiere and Reception on July 14, 2016 at New World Symphony in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for HBO)

Yesterday comedian Kevin Hart challenged several of his celebrity friends including the Rock to donate $25,000 to Houston relief efforts.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson donated $25,000 and talked about his experience with Hurricanes.

Kevin Hart then donated another $25,000 and challenge a few more of his celebrity friends to do the same.

If you would like to donate to Kevin Hart’s Red Cross donation page you can do so right HERE.

