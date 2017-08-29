The Rock Answers Kevin Hart’s Challenge And Donates $25K To Houston Relief

Yesterday comedian Kevin Hart challenged several of his celebrity friends including the Rock to donate $25,000 to Houston relief efforts.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson donated $25,000 and talked about his experience with Hurricanes.

Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger – so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Kevin Hart then donated another $25,000 and challenge a few more of his celebrity friends to do the same.

If you would like to donate to Kevin Hart’s Red Cross donation page you can do so right HERE.