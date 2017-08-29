TODAY: Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott To Appeal (6) Game Domestic Violence Suspension

TMZ reports Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was to appear today at NFL headquarters in NYC to appeal his (6) game domestic violence suspension, stemming from alleged physical abuse to ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson. to which he strongly denies

Zeke is represented by Jeffrey Kessler, who previously was counsel on the Tom Brady Deflate-Gate appeal. Despite Kessler helping get Brady’s 4 game suspension overturned, the NFL went to court and had the suspension reinstated.

Today, Elliott will plead his case to arbitrator Harold Henderson, who heard Adrian Peterson’s child abuse suspension appeal and Greg Harey’s domestic violence suspension appeal.

Should Zeke’s suspension be upheld, he is expected to file a lawsuit in federal court.

Story developing…