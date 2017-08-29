Woman Photobombs A Photo Shoot While Selling Bread On The Street, And Soon After Was Signed To A Modeling Contract

International photographer Ty Bello was shooting rapper Tinie Tempah in the Nigerian city of Lagos when a young woman photobombed their session. Olajumoke Orisaguna was just selling bread on the streets of Lagos, and unintentionally wandered into one of the shots. Bello shared one of the photos containing Orisaguna online, hoping to identify the woman.
BEATIFULX : WHO IS SHE.Every one has been asking if this lady is a model .. It was just perfect coincidence … She just happened to be walking by while I photographed . It happened so fast .She definitely SHOULD be a model. .. I'm happy to help her build a portfolio if she's interested .She's so beautiful and photographed so well. I'll find a way to track her down somehow . You guys can also help #lagos #doesanyonerecognizeher #okunorentwins #tinietempah @thisdaystyle #lagos #phaseone
Bello eventually located Orisaguna and changed her life forever, as less than a year after beginning her modeling career, she has gone from selling bread on the streets for less than $20 a day to signing contracts with some of the biggest and most recognized agencies today.
#Olajumokesauce day, I'm beginning to see beyond what I can't do, I'm more interested in what I can do. Outfit by @tiannahsplacempire Styled: @afriquechique Makeup: @marygeebeauty Olajumokesauce premieres on June 25th…don't miss it, buy your invites already #jummystars #Olajumokesauce #qtaby #cruisenchillz4
Orisaguna told CNN, “I never expected this would ever happen to me. My friends have told me they saw me on the TV and they are really happy. My parents cannot believe their own child can become such a success.”
Via People