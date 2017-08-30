All The Proceeds From Texans VS Cowboys Pre-Season Game Will Go To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Who wants to help Houston and watch the Dallas Cowboys all at the same time?

For a mere $25, you can buy a ticket to Thursday night’s pre-season game, Houston VS Dallas at AT&T Stadium. Every single dollar made will go to Hurricane Harvey relief. You’re money will go to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund, which supports the efforts of the Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

Tickets on sale now. All club proceeds from the game will be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund that supports the efforts of the Red Cross and The Salvation Army for Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery along the Texas Gulf Coast. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

Get you tickets HERE!

By the way, we have to give a shout out to Jerry Jones, who ponied up $100,000 of his own money to the Salvation Army yesterday during our donation drive.

.@1053TheFan Salvation Army phone drive off to good start: #Cowboys boss Jerry Jones just told us live on air he's donating 100K pic.twitter.com/gJI6yNBx2O — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) August 29, 2017

Seriously, thank you!