All The Proceeds From Texans VS Cowboys Pre-Season Game Will Go To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Who wants to help Houston and watch the Dallas Cowboys all at the same time?

For a mere $25, you can buy a ticket to Thursday night’s pre-season game, Houston VS Dallas at AT&T Stadium. Every single dollar made will go to Hurricane Harvey relief. You’re money will go to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund, which supports the efforts of the Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

Get you tickets HERE!

By the way, we have to give a shout out to Jerry Jones, who ponied up $100,000 of his own money to the Salvation Army yesterday during our donation drive.

Seriously, thank you!

 

