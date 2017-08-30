TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Are Doorbells Outdated?

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Doorbells, Millennials, Sounds That Frighten You, Texting
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Have doorbells become something to fear?

The Wall Street Journal reports millennials may very well feel a doorbell, is for a stranger.

Case in point, 20-year-old Tiffany Zhong, founder of market-research firm Zebra Intelligence, who says “Doorbells are just so sudden, It’s terrifying.”

“Terrifying?”

Wonder how Tiffany reacts when trash pick-up occurs? Whew!

Zhong also said, “Typically, doorbells are for outsiders.”–“A text signifies it’s a friend.”

Well Tiffany, the world is filled with various sounds used to gain your attention for obvious reasons, and in time, you will be accustomed to such. Ringing your doorbell is more polite than knocking or banging a fist on your front door. That’s why builders install them:).

Always remember, an industrial truck with it’s backing-up beeping sound, is politely warning you to get-out-of-the-way. Learn to like that one too… :).

