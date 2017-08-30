Corinne Olympios Clears Demario Of Any Wrongdoing, Says She Never Blamed Him

Anything significant or noteworthy that happens on this year’s run of Bachelor in Paradise will not come close to the controversy caused by Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson before the show even began airing.

After some naughtiness in the pool, accusations were thrown back and forth, and fans were quick to blame DeMario for some sort of sexual misconduct. DeMario maintained his innocence of any foul play, and it turns out, neither of them were in any right mind to make mature decisions. Last night, Corinne sat down with Bachelor host Chris Harrison, and revealed that she does not blame DeMario for anything, clears him of any wrongdoing, and even says she never, at any point, blamed DeMario for anything.

Check out a sneak peek below!

She may not blame DeMario, but at one point, she did call herself a “victim,” when she was seeking legal assistance.

Via TMZ