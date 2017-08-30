“Guardians Of The Galaxy” Star Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Move Forward With Divorce and Joint Parent Counseling

Divorce is never easy, and good to know Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are approaching theirs with the future of their 5-year-old son Jack in mind.

A Perezhilton.com source says, “”They are going through couples counseling now, which is what you do when you want to divorce and there are children involved. It won’t likely change the status but it could help with their future co-parenting.”

Is there hope for reconciliation?

The source notes, “Their work separations have taken a toll, and it is not likely that the marriage can be repaired enough to work right now. But there is still love between them.”–“Chris is in demand now and will continue to be traveling all over the world, keeping them apart. That doesn’t make young marriages fare well.”

Chris currently has (3) movie projects in the works:

Avengers: Infinity War (“Peter Quill/Star Lord” – 2018)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (“Owen Grady” – 2018)

Cowboy Ninja Viking (2019)

Anna is currently working on the movie Overboard, a remake of the 1987 comedy about a spoiled, wealthy yacht owner who is thrown overboard and becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee.

For now, their work schedules (especially Chris’s) have them busy. Good to know they’re making time for the benefit of their son.

Best wishes to Chris, Anna and Jack.