TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

“Guardians Of The Galaxy” Star Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Move Forward With Divorce and Joint Parent Counseling

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Anna Faris, avengers infinity war, Chris Pratt, Cowboy Ninja Viking, Jack Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Overboard
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 21: (L-R) Actor Anna Faris, Jack Pratt and actor Chris Pratt at the Chris Pratt Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on April 21, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Divorce is never easy, and good to know Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are approaching theirs with the future of their 5-year-old son Jack in mind.

A Perezhilton.com source says, “”They are going through couples counseling now, which is what you do when you want to divorce and there are children involved. It won’t likely change the status but it could help with their future co-parenting.”

Is there hope for reconciliation?

The source notes, “Their work separations have taken a toll, and it is not likely that the marriage can be repaired enough to work right now. But there is still love between them.”–“Chris is in demand now and will continue to be traveling all over the world, keeping them apart. That doesn’t make young marriages fare well.”

Chris currently has (3) movie projects in the works:

  • Avengers: Infinity War (“Peter Quill/Star Lord” – 2018)
  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (“Owen Grady” – 2018)
  • Cowboy Ninja Viking (2019)

Anna is currently working on the movie Overboard, a remake of the 1987 comedy about a spoiled, wealthy yacht owner who is thrown overboard and becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee.

For now, their work schedules (especially Chris’s) have them busy. Good to know they’re making time for the benefit of their son.

Best wishes to Chris, Anna and Jack.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live