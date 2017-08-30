TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Houston Grandma Gets Rescued By Jet Ski

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

In the midst of all the rain and flooding, we at least keep finding bright spots in an otherwise dark time.

We’ve seen more good people stepping up to help rescue homeowners stranded in their flooded houses. That includes rescue workers as well as just regular every day people who puts their boats in the water to help. Not to mention all the donations, both money and goods, that have come from over the United States.

Obviously, a hurricane is no laughing matter, but there have been some moments of greatness. Like this grandma, who was recused via jet ski.

View post on imgur.com

 

To sum this pic up in one word…AMAZING! Plus, we are so thankful this woman was recuse safely. And a special thank you to these men who helped her, as well as everyone else who has been working tirelessly to get these people on dry land.

