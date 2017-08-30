Lloyd’s Of London Files Countersuit Against Kanye West

Last year, Kanye West cancelled his “Saint Pablo Tour” due to his breakdown, and sued Lloyd’s Of London for $10mil for not paying off on his tour protection policy.

Now, according to TMZ, Lloyd’s is counter-suing West’s company, “Very Good Touring”, saying Kanye refused to provide information needed to determine whether to cover his losses.

Lloyd’s claims West did something that falls into a policy exclusion area, and his breakdown was his fault and made worse by prescription and illegal drugs.

Lloyd’s feels it owes Kanye nothing and hopes a judge will rule the same.