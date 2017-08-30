TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Lloyd’s Of London Files Countersuit Against Kanye West

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "Saint Pablo Tour", "Very Good Touring", Breakdown, Countersue, Illegal Drugs, Kanye West, Lloyds Of London, prescription drugs
Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Last year, Kanye West cancelled his “Saint Pablo Tour” due to his breakdown, and sued Lloyd’s Of London for $10mil for not paying off on his tour protection policy.

Now, according to TMZ, Lloyd’s is counter-suing West’s company, “Very Good Touring”, saying Kanye refused to provide information needed to determine whether to cover his losses.

Lloyd’s claims West did something that falls into a policy exclusion area, and his breakdown was his fault and made worse by prescription and illegal drugs.

Lloyd’s feels it owes Kanye nothing and hopes a judge will rule the same.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live