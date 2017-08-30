Melania Trump Is Getting Dragged For Heading To Texas Wearing High Heels

The Trumps have officially landed in Texas.

The President and First Lady landed in Corpus Christi sometime yesterday to show support for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. However, no one is talking about the President’s speech, instead, we’re talking about the high heels Melania was wearing as she boarded a plane to Texas.

#Melania Trump on her way to Texas, high heels instead of rubber boots. They are obviously not interested in the real distaster. pic.twitter.com/8Eji4v2ekD — ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) August 29, 2017

Um…she put the shoes on after all the comments on twitter en route to Houston. Prob spun them out of potus' wig. https://t.co/g3cY7TCgvz — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 30, 2017

I saw the Melania Trump high heels. I guess she wanted to be higher than the water level — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) August 30, 2017

Ok, so high heels probably aren’t the best choice for heading to a flood zone. And let’s be honest, we have bigger problems here in Texas than worrying about what Melania is wearing. However, she didn’t actually wear those heel in Texas. According to a spokesperson for the Trumps, Melania changed shoes on Marine One.

Here’s a pic of FLOTUS wearing something much more appropriate in Texas.

Ok, is everyone alright now? Can we calm down now? Just for fun, let’s take a poll!