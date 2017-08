If you’ve ever wanted to look like a cartoon, you can do it with “squiggle brows“.

While we’re sure this isn’t catching on anytime soon in the fashion or makeup world, it’s still a little unsettling. Why on Earth would anyone want eyebrows inspired by a snake? It’s just plain weird. And who has that much eyebrow hair?!?!?!

Are squiggle brows the next big beauty trend? HungerMagazine https://t.co/UyhXJfNI87 pic.twitter.com/37sU66NqSF — Massimiliano (@mguastafierro) August 29, 2017

Squiggle Brows Are Now a Thing, So Let's All Mourn the Loss Of Our Brow Game https://t.co/7AQNluqdg6 pic.twitter.com/avvoJjqntt — Seventeen (@seventeen) August 29, 2017

Introducing squiggle brows: the eyebrow trend no one ever really needed >> https://t.co/Dyk8pOGh2o pic.twitter.com/ypc3U5rr4N — MTV UK (@MTVUK) August 30, 2017

Ok, so “squiggle brows”. We’re going to go ahead and just vote no right now. Let’s not make this a thing.