TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

All Major Networks To Air “Hurricane Harvey” Relief Telethon Sept. 12

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "Bun B", ABC, blake shelton, cbs, Fox, Hilary Diff, Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon, Jamie Foxx, Michael Strahan, NBC, Reese Witherspoon, Scooter Braun
President Donald Trump holds the state flag of Texas outside of the Annaville Fire House after attending a briefing on Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 29, 2017. President Donald Trump flew into storm-ravaged Texas Tuesday in a show of solidarity and leadership in the face of the deadly devastation wrought by Harvey -- as the battered US Gulf Coast braces for even more torrential rain (Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

The Hurricane Harvey relief telethon (organized by Houston rap legend “Bun B’ and those behind pop star Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” show), according to TMZ, will be Sept. 12 on CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX, 8-9pm, and held in in L.A., New York and Nashville.

Rapper “Bun B” says Scooter Braun (American talent agent, owner of School Boy Records, Raymond-Braun Media Group, and agent of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, The Wanted, etc.) is heading up the event.

Hosts include:

  • Blake Shelton & Reese Witherspoon – Nashville
  • Jamie Foxx & Hilary Duff – Los Angeles
  • Michael Strahan (born in Houston) – New York

Organizers are working on a co-host for Strahan.

TMZ also reports “Bun B” would like to have all available former U.S. Presidents at the event as a show of unity, plus President Trump.

Great idea and hope the networks decided to expand it to at least 2 hours.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live