All Major Networks To Air “Hurricane Harvey” Relief Telethon Sept. 12

The Hurricane Harvey relief telethon (organized by Houston rap legend “Bun B’ and those behind pop star Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” show), according to TMZ, will be Sept. 12 on CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX, 8-9pm, and held in in L.A., New York and Nashville.

Rapper “Bun B” says Scooter Braun (American talent agent, owner of School Boy Records, Raymond-Braun Media Group, and agent of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, The Wanted, etc.) is heading up the event.

Hosts include:

Blake Shelton & Reese Witherspoon – Nashville

Jamie Foxx & Hilary Duff – Los Angeles

Michael Strahan (born in Houston) – New York

Organizers are working on a co-host for Strahan.

TMZ also reports “Bun B” would like to have all available former U.S. Presidents at the event as a show of unity, plus President Trump.

Great idea and hope the networks decided to expand it to at least 2 hours.