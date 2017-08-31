TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Breast Augmentation Cases Up – Size Down

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Boob Jobs, Breast Augmentation, Saline Implants, Silicone Implants, Smaller Breast Augmentation Size Popular
Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

More and more women are having breast augmentation, but not as big as may think.

In a Today interview with New Jersey surgeon Dr. Brian Glatt, he said, “What we’re seeing mostly now is that bigger is not always better. People are looking to be more natural.”

NYC surgeon Dr. Daniel Maman told Moneyish, “My most common request is B-plus to C-minus.”

Click HERE to see the interview and learn more about today’s breast augmentation options and always do your due diligence when considering this surgery.

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live