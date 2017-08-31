Breast Augmentation Cases Up – Size Down

More and more women are having breast augmentation, but not as big as may think.

In a Today interview with New Jersey surgeon Dr. Brian Glatt, he said, “What we’re seeing mostly now is that bigger is not always better. People are looking to be more natural.”

NYC surgeon Dr. Daniel Maman told Moneyish, “My most common request is B-plus to C-minus.”

