Estate Of Late Photographer Suing Hard Rock Hotel – Palm Springs CA For Illegal Use of David Bowie Photo

David Bowie’s 1973 album “Alladin Sane” features a photo on the cover taken by the late Brian Duff, who’s estate still owns the rights to the pic.

Now, the Hard Rock Hotel in Palm Springs, CA has blown that photo up, and is using it on their front entrance and guestrooms.

That’s… a legal no-no!

Fortunately for the late Duffy, his estate is using taking legal steps, claiming the Hard Rock Hotel – Palm Springs does not have permission to use the photo and is suing for damages and any profits earned from it’s use.

Time to cue Bowie’s song, “Let’s Dance”, as lawyers begin to do their’s.