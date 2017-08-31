TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Estate Of Late Photographer Suing Hard Rock Hotel – Palm Springs CA For Illegal Use of David Bowie Photo

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Brian Duff, Copyright Issues, David Bowie, Hard Rock Hotel - Palm Springs CA
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Flowers are laid beneath a mural of David Bowie in Brixton on January 11, 2016 in London, England. British music and fashion icon David Bowie died earlier today at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

David Bowie’s 1973 album “Alladin Sane” features a photo on the cover taken by the late Brian Duff, who’s estate still owns the rights to the pic.

Now, the Hard Rock Hotel in Palm Springs, CA has blown that photo up, and is using it on their front entrance and guestrooms.

That’s… a legal no-no!

Fortunately for the late Duffy, his estate is using taking legal steps, claiming the Hard Rock Hotel – Palm Springs does not have permission to use the photo and is suing for damages and any profits earned from it’s use.

 

Click HERE to see how many areas the hotel is using the iconic photo in.

Time to cue Bowie’s song, “Let’s Dance”, as lawyers begin to do their’s.

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live