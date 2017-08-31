Here’s How You Can Help Those Hit By Hurricane Harvey

Looking to help our Houston neighbors? Here are a tons of different ways you can help out. And it’s not all just about money, you can very easily offer up your time and goods.

To volunteer with…

Mass Care Task Force – The Salvation Army, North Texas Food Bank, VolunteerNow or Red Cross

Voly

National VOAD

Restaurant Fundraisers in DFW

SPCA of Texas

Trusted World

Tarrant Area Food Bank

Dynamic travel Cruises – We are collecting toys, stuffed animals, infant and kids clothing at my travel agency, 2325 E. Southlake Bkvd. Southlake TX 76092 or at my store at the DFW Airport, the DFW Employee Store by Gate C2 in Terminal C.

Poor David’s Pub – September 2, 12 noon to Midnight if necessary to accommodate all musicians. Opening Bell will provide free coffee for the duration. Fans of Poor David’s will provide pulled pork sandwiches and a side, free.

Backdoor Comedy “Standup for Houston” – September 2. Two shows featuring some of DFW’s best, comics on board so far include Aaron Aryanpur, Dean Lewis, Sheridi Lester, Laron Wright, Jan Norton, Linda Stogner with more to come. Shows start at 8pm and 10:15pm, and all proceeds from ticket sales from both shows will be donated to the Red Cross to help with recovery efforts. Tickets are $14 per person, please call for reservations, 214.328.4444.

Operation Barbecue Relief

Prestonwood Baptist Church will be collecting Small Furniture, Household Goods, and New and Gently Used Clothing to be distributed to the families affected by Hurricane Harvey. Items may be dropped off at: Prestonwood Baptist Church (Plano Campus) 6801 West Park Blvd Plano, TX 75093. Collection trailer is located in the NW corner of the property near the baseball practice fields. Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-4pm. When dropping off an item, please tag it as “Disaster Relief” with your name on it. Donation receipts will be available upon request. – Kathleen Turner

Craig Ranch – Code 3 ER is taking donations for Rockport. Our ER that was scheduled to open this week is one of the few surviving facilities in Rockport. We are treating patients beyond comprehension and need back up reinforcements. The other are hospitals are in bad shape and unable to care for folks. We are gathering supplies at our Code 3 ERs in Carrollton and Mesquite, as well as The ER at Craig Ranch. – Bebbian Wilson Seiler

The Mansfield ISD

Lovers Lane Methodist – Donations are needed to help relief efforts. You can give to UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) through our website, llumc.org/give. Choose Hurricane Outreach Project from the drop down list. You can also give by texting the word HARVEY to 74483. Blood donations will be needed as well. Lovers Lane will host a blood drive on our campus on Sunday, September 10th for the Red Cross. Please be prepared to give blood that day in the bus on the parking lot. Along with the city of Dallas, we will be collecting the following items for those in shelters around the city. Please bring the following items to the blue bins around campus or drop them off at the shelter, 15660 N. Dallas Parkway between 3 and 8 p.m. Please bring only these items. (We are not accepting anything else at this time). – Melissa Hilliard Samei

New socks

New underwear

Baby formula, diapers, wipes

Towels, washcloths

Feminine hygiene products

Bottles of water

The Parker Lee Project provides pediatric medical supplies to medically fragile children. Children who need medical devices such as feeding tubes, trachs, and ventilators are running out of supplies and need assistance. The Parker Lee Project is accepting donations of medical supplies, money, and time to help these children! – Miranda Browning

Hope Supply Co. is collecting diapers, wipes, formula, school uniforms, and school supplies for the displaced families. They are located near Shady Trail and Northwest Hwy in Dallas. – Justin Bauer

Parish Episcopal School

North Dallas – Anyone interested in helping evacuees in Dallas is asked to donate new underwear, new socks, new warm-ups for men, women, children and infants, toiletries/hygiene products, baby formula and baby wipes, bottles, diapers and the Graco Pac n’ Plays for babies to sleep in. People can drop off items at 15660 N. Dallas Parkway, just north of Arapaho on the north side of the Parkway. The donations center will open daily from 3 to 8 p.m. daily. – Kathleen Munger Fisk

My Trucking company JC – Delivery is heading down to our Houston office Thursday and our Corpus Christie office oh Friday with 18 wheelers. We will continue serving those in need as long as we need! Donations can be made at in person at: 1645 Wallace Drive Suite 120 Carrollton, Texas 75006 972-434-7767 Monday – Friday 9:00- 5:00 Saturday 10:00-3:00. Or you can order from Amazon and have it delivered to our Carrollton location. If you want to make a donation in the form of PayPal through a non profit, you can do so through Cloud 9 Charities. They will buy the needed items and bring them to us. The use the entire donation for the purchases. The email is donations@cloud9charities.org – John Malloy

We are looking for:

Baby Formula

Diapers

Dry goods

Can goods

Hygiene products

Blankets

Clothing

School Supplies

Pet food

Bottled water