Houstonians Create A Human Chain To Rescue An Elderly Driver Trapped In Water

If you want to have your faith in humanity restored, have a look at the video Maritza and Juan Castillo caught the other day in Houston.

They were on their way to relative’s house but had to turn back, and ended up as part of the human chain that rescued an elderly driver from rising floodwaters. In fact, it’s hard to watch this and not shed a tear of joy for what people can do when they work together.

Maritza and Juan posted it to their company’s Facebook page, and it’s since gone viral – for the most wonderful reasons.