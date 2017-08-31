More Men Are “Marrying Up” Than Women

A new study finds it’s easier for men to “marry up” than it used to be.

Why?

More women are getting their college degrees – and getting paid big salaries.

Researchers at the University of Kansas found that women are now more likely to marry a less-educated man – and earn a higher income than him.

“Ironically, married women’s progress in education and personal earnings has led to greater improvement in the family standard of living for married men than for women themselves,” the study reads.

The study was authored by two sociology professors, relying primarily on census data of nuclear families in the 35-44 age range: the demo who are likely married and have finished their education.

Researchers also found the men don’t seem to mind! (NY Daily News)