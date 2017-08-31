TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

More Men Are “Marrying Up” Than Women

Filed Under: Marriage, Married, Marrying Up, Men, Study
(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A new study finds it’s easier for men to “marry up” than it used to be.

Why?

More women are getting their college degrees – and getting paid big salaries.

Researchers at the University of Kansas found that women are now more likely to marry a less-educated man – and earn a higher income than him.

“Ironically, married women’s progress in education and personal earnings has led to greater improvement in the family standard of living for married men than for women themselves,” the study reads.

The study was authored by two sociology professors, relying primarily on census data of nuclear families in the 35-44 age range: the demo who are likely married and have finished their education.

Researchers also found the men don’t seem to mind! (NY Daily News)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live