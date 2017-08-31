Remembering Princess Diana On The 20th Anniversary Of Her Death

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. The Princess of Wales passed away on August 31st, 1997 after a car accident involving high speeds and being followed by the paparazzi.
Today, her boys, Prince William and Prince Harry honored her life and work at the White Garden at Kensington Palace. Of course The Duchess of Cambridge was there too, as well as several charities supported by Princess Diana, who were able to share the legacy of her work with the royal family.
Today The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry have paid tribute to the life and work of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales at the White Garden at Kensington Palace. Accompanied by The Duchess of Cambridge, they received a tour from the Head Gardener Sean Harkin who designed the display and Graham Dillamore who knew The Princess from her frequent visits to the garden. Their Royal Highnesses invited representatives from charities supported by Princess Diana, and they were able to learn about the impact and legacy of her work, which continues to resonate with so many today. The White Garden, which opened in the spring, is planted with white roses, lilies, gladioli and cosmos to create a peaceful and contemplative space where visitors can reflect. The Garden, located in the historic sunken garden at Kensington Palace, will remain open to the public until September. 📷PA
On a lighter note, let’s remember one of the happier moments in Diana’s life, like that time Prince Harry embarrassed her by sticking his tongue out.
Here’s the full video too.