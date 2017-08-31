Remembering Princess Diana On The 20th Anniversary Of Her Death

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. The Princess of Wales passed away on August 31st, 1997 after a car accident involving high speeds and being followed by the paparazzi.

Today, her boys, Prince William and Prince Harry honored her life and work at the White Garden at Kensington Palace. Of course The Duchess of Cambridge was there too, as well as several charities supported by Princess Diana, who were able to share the legacy of her work with the royal family.

On a lighter note, let’s remember one of the happier moments in Diana’s life, like that time Prince Harry embarrassed her by sticking his tongue out.

Here’s the full video too.