Sandra Bullock Donated $1M To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Wow! There has been an overwhelming amount of support for Texas during one of the biggest storms to hit the coast. It’s things like this that really seem to bring out the best in people, including celebrities.

Now, we all know J.J. Watt has done an amazing job raising money for Hurricane Harvey relief. Somewhere around $9 million dollars! Amazing!

Of course he’s not the only one chipping in for the cause. Sandra Bullock threw in a cool mil to the Red Cross on Monday, saying…

“I’m just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another.”

Apparently, she’s been working with the Red Cross for years. Not only that, but she has ties to Texas. While it may not be Houston, the actress does have a house in Austin.

Of course there have been other celebs helping out in whatever way they can. Ellen managed to team up with WalMart and donate $1 million toward J.J. Watt’s final total.

When #Texas needed him, @JJWatt was there. I was honored to help make this amazing gift from @Walmart possible. https://t.co/bObBtijEwq — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 31, 2017

Leo DiCaprio even chipped in with the help of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. That money went to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund.

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!