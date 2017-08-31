Six Flags Over Texas To Debut NEW “Harley Quinn Spinsanity” Next Spring!

Six Flags Over Texas is planning on “Harley Quinn” to take you on a major spin, next year!

CBS 11 reports, according to a Six Flags Over Texas statement, the NEW Harley Quinn Spinsanity (based on the DC Comic Book character) is a 1st-of-it’s-kind triple-box, floor-less, 24 person gondola ride, which allows those aboard to spin around (3) axes, rotating forward, backward, sideways and doing so at up to 70 ft. in the air!

The Harley Quinn Spinsanity will provide adrenaline junkies with a combo of positive/negative gravitational forces, unpredictable flips, pivots, twists, turns, and all… with your feet dangling mid-air.

Six Flags park president Steve Martindale says, “Harley Quinn Spinsanity is sure to captivate guests with each sinister spin.”–“Once again, Six Flags is the leader in thrills with the most innovative, record-breaking rides and attractions in the industry.”

Look for the new Harley Quinn Spinsanity next spring in the Gotham City section.

I can’t wait!!!