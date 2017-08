Are you ready for pumpkin spiced EVERYTHING?

Nothing says Fall like pumpkin spiced latte deodorant! Yes, you read that correctly. Pumpkin spiced latte deodorant! It’s a combination of your favorite time of year and beverage wrapped up into a small stick of BO fighting juice.

Pumpkin Spice Latte season is upon us & Native natural deodorant has one question: do your armpits need some PSL TLC?https://t.co/wSBnqHdfwW pic.twitter.com/Ow3wnC4tS6 — DudeIWantThat.com (@DudeIWantThat) August 30, 2017

For just $12, you can smell delicious with Native’s brand new pumpkin spice latte scent. Be careful though, we can’t promise someone won’t try to eat you after smelling you.