The Evacuated Pets Of Hurricane Harvey Will Break Your Heart

Hurricane Harvey has been devastating to gulf coast. of course we’ve all been concerned with family and friends who live in the areas affect, but what about the pets?

If you love animals, there’s nothing you wouldn’t do trying to get them to safety. For a lot of people they are like children. For the elderly, a companion. So to see pictures of our fury friends trying to get someplace safe is just heart breaking. It’s not like you can explain a hurricane your dog or cat.

Here are a few pics that dang near broke us…

We have to give a special “thank you” to all the people saving pets…a special “thanks” to all the shelters willing to take in these animals. If you would like to donate to help displaced pets, click HERE for the SPCA of Texas.

