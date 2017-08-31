TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

The Evacuated Pets Of Hurricane Harvey Will Break Your Heart

By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hurricane Harvey has been devastating to gulf coast. of course we’ve all been concerned with family and friends who live in the areas affect, but what about the pets?

If you love animals, there’s nothing you wouldn’t do trying to get them to safety. For a lot of people they are like children. For the elderly, a companion. So to see pictures of our fury friends trying to get someplace safe is just heart breaking. It’s not like you can explain a hurricane your dog or cat.

Here are a few pics that dang near broke us…

gettyimages 840561628 The Evacuated Pets Of Hurricane Harvey Will Break Your Heart

John Tuan returns to rescue his dog who was left in his flooded house in the Clodine district after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on August 29, 2017.
Floodwaters have breached a levee south of the city of Houston, officials said Tuesday, urging residents to leave the area immediately. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

gettyimages 840331574 The Evacuated Pets Of Hurricane Harvey Will Break Your Heart

HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 28: Evacuees make their way to dry land after leaving their homes that were inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

gettyimages 840328044 The Evacuated Pets Of Hurricane Harvey Will Break Your Heart

Flood victims move crates with pets at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Rescue teams in boats, trucks and helicopters scrambled Monday to reach hundreds of Texans marooned on flooded streets in and around the city of Houston before monster storm Harvey returns. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

gettyimages 840327956 The Evacuated Pets Of Hurricane Harvey Will Break Your Heart

People check in with their pets to a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Rescue teams in boats, trucks and helicopters scrambled Monday to reach hundreds of Texans marooned on flooded streets in and around the city of Houston before monster storm Harvey returns. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

gettyimages 840327916 The Evacuated Pets Of Hurricane Harvey Will Break Your Heart

A vet holds a dog at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Rescue teams in boats, trucks and helicopters scrambled Monday to reach hundreds of Texans marooned on flooded streets in and around the city of Houston before monster storm Harvey returns. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

gettyimages 840305968 The Evacuated Pets Of Hurricane Harvey Will Break Your Heart

HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 28: People wait for a rescue boat as they flee their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

gettyimages 840197610 The Evacuated Pets Of Hurricane Harvey Will Break Your Heart

People wait outside a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

gettyimages 839977904 The Evacuated Pets Of Hurricane Harvey Will Break Your Heart

HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 27: Naomi Coto carries Simba on her shoulders as they evacuate their home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

gettyimages 839953794 The Evacuated Pets Of Hurricane Harvey Will Break Your Heart

Evacuation residents from the Meyerland wait on an I-610 overpass for further help during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Hurricane Harvey left a trail of devastation Saturday after the most powerful storm to hit the US mainland in over a decade slammed into Texas, destroying homes, severing power supplies and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

gettyimages 839947678 The Evacuated Pets Of Hurricane Harvey Will Break Your Heart

Evacuation residence from the Meyerland area are loaded onto a truck on an I-610 overpass during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Hurricane Harvey left a trail of devastation Saturday after the most powerful storm to hit the US mainland in over a decade slammed into Texas, destroying homes, severing power supplies and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

gettyimages 839917932 The Evacuated Pets Of Hurricane Harvey Will Break Your Heart

HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 27: Andrew White (L) helps a neighbor down a street after rescuing her from her home in his boat in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

gettyimages 839916618 The Evacuated Pets Of Hurricane Harvey Will Break Your Heart

HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 27: Volunteers and officers from the neiborhood security patrol help to rescue residents in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

gettyimages 839916614 The Evacuated Pets Of Hurricane Harvey Will Break Your Heart

HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 27: Volunteers and officers from the neiborhood security patrol help to rescue residents and their dogs in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

gettyimages 839599610 The Evacuated Pets Of Hurricane Harvey Will Break Your Heart

People walk dogs through flooded streets as the effects of Hurricane Harvey are seen August 27, 2017 in Galveston, Texas.
Hurricane Harvey left a trail of devastation Saturday after the most powerful storm to hit the US mainland in over a decade slammed into Texas, destroying homes, severing power supplies and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

We have to give a special “thank you” to all the people saving pets…a special “thanks” to all the shelters willing to take in these animals. If you would like to donate to help displaced pets, click HERE for the SPCA of Texas.

Click HERE for more pics.

