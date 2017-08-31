TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

These 17 Google Easter Eggs Are Perfect For Those Times You’re Bored At The Office!

We understand those times when you’re sitting at your desk just watching the clock tick down.  Maybe it’s just after lunch and you’re too full to get anything accomplished, or maybe you’re done your work for the day, and are looking to spend a few minutes relaxing.

Whatever your excuse, Google has got your back.  Deep within the bowels of Google, there are plenty of hidden easter eggs and treats for you to enjoy!

Here are some of our favorites for those times you’re bored at the office!

Sonic the Hedgehog

Google “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and a little interactive Sonic will pop up on your screen that if you click enough, will become Super Sonic!

Google in 1998

Googling this phrase will turn Google’s search page as it appeared in 1998.

Fidget Spinner

Google “spinner,” and your very own, interactive Fidget Spinner will pop up!

Askew

Search “askew,” and your web page will appear tilted.”

Atari Breakout

Search “atari breakout,” and a classic game of breakout will appear on your screen.  If you complete the game, a random phrase will be searched and a new game will begin!

Tic Tac Toe

Search “tic tac toe,” and Google will present you with a vitual game to play against itself!

