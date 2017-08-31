Tony Romo Provides Hurricane Aid Via ‘Guns & Hoses’

The Guns & Hoses Foundation of North Texas needed generators to provide police and fire assistance to Houston. Hisun Motors Corp stepped up and so did #9.

Several of North Texas finest public safety officers are traveling to the Houston area – Garland, Grand Prairie, McKinney and Allen departments – to relieve cops and firemen and women sleeping in parking lots in their own trucks.

Dave Swavey of Guns & Hoses said they are indebited to Hisun forever and praised Tony Romo for coming forth. Romo committed to make sure the generators are transported there fast.

.@TonyRomo Commits To Provide Transportation Of @HISUNUSA Generators To Houston-Area For Hurricane Relief Efforts. https://t.co/xnyYqO1jGc pic.twitter.com/xJagATtdTt — Guns & Hoses of NTX (@GunsandHosesTX) August 31, 2017

“This is going to help them power themselves to get through the day,” said Swavey.