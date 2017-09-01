98.7K-LUV Labor Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Sept. 1-3

By Blake Powers
Photo: Miles Willis/Getty Images

Whether you’re into fireworks, baseball, magic, blues, BBQ, Czech culture, or water fun, here are some Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!

Friday

Friday – Sunday

  • Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival at Bedford City Hall with Delbert McClinton & Buddy Guy
  • Westfest at Westfest Fairgrounds – according to their website, “Westfest is an annual event held every Labor Day Weekend that salutes the area’s Czech heritage, featuring constant entertainment, authentic Czech music, food and a plethora of family-oriented activities. Westfest was founded in 1976 as a means for the West community to raise funds for a variety of projects, including various athletic facilities for youth groups, senior citizen activities, a community center, library and other civic and cultural programs.  To date, Westfest has raised over three quarter a million dollars for the community. All activities are scheduled at the West Fair and Rodeo grounds one mile south of downtown West, TX on South Main Street. Westfest is made possible each year thanks to the HUNDREDS of Volunteers that dedicate their time during, before, and after the annual fest.

Saturday

  • Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels – 6:15pm – Globe Life Park

Sunday

Labor Day Monday

Enjoy Labor Day Weekend while listening to 98.7K-LUV!

