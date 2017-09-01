98.7K-LUV Labor Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Sept. 1-3

Whether you’re into fireworks, baseball, magic, blues, BBQ, Czech culture, or water fun, here are some Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!

Friday

Grapevine Texas Summer Blast 2017 – Friday Night Fireworks – their website notes, “Celebrate the end of Summerblast with the spectacular fireworks show over Lake Grapevine. You bring your family and we’ll bring the fun! Be sure and download the special music to go along with this year’s show. Time: 9:30 p.m. It’s Free !

! Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels – 7:05pm – Globe Life Park

vs. Los Angeles Angels – 7:05pm – Globe Life Park Texas Association of Magicians – Magic Shows at Embassy Suites Frisco

Friday – Sunday

Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival at Bedford City Hall with Delbert McClinton & Buddy Guy

Westfest at Westfest Fairgrounds – according to their website, “Westfest is an annual event held every Labor Day Weekend that salutes the area’s Czech heritage, featuring constant entertainment, authentic Czech music, food and a plethora of family-oriented activities. Westfest was founded in 1976 as a means for the West community to raise funds for a variety of projects, including various athletic facilities for youth groups, senior citizen activities, a community center, library and other civic and cultural programs. To date, Westfest has raised over three quarter a million dollars for the community. All activities are scheduled at the West Fair and Rodeo grounds one mile south of downtown West, TX on South Main Street. Westfest is made possible each year thanks to the HUNDREDS of Volunteers that dedicate their time during, before, and after the annual fest.

Saturday

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels – 6:15pm – Globe Life Park

Sunday

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels – 2:05pm – Globe Life Park

vs. Los Angeles Angels – 2:05pm – Globe Life Park Sunday Funday at Panther Island Pavilion

Labor Day Monday

Garland Labor Day Parade/Car Show/Kids BBQ Competition at Historic Downtown Garland

Labor Day Pool Party at Texas Pool – the final day of the pool season, with food, pool games, and fun for all! The snack bar will be open, grills will be hot, plus persons with food-filled coolers and non-alcoholic beverages are welcomed. $10/person or $30/family. Members FREE. 901 Springbrook Plano, TX 75075

Enjoy Labor Day Weekend while listening to 98.7K-LUV!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP