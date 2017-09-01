Dell Technologies Begins ‘Rebuild Texas Fund” and Donates $36 Million Towards A Goal Of Raising $100 Million

The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (an Austin based charity from Dell Technologies and CEO Michael Dell) has begun a campaign called the ‘Rebuild Texas Fund.’

Announcing the Rebuild Texas Fund, an initiative to raise funds for the relief, recovery & rebuilding of Texas: https://t.co/p3A7z8tLYe pic.twitter.com/6ubRahImX7 — MSDF Foundation (@MSDF_Foundation) September 1, 2017

Houston native Dell CEO Michael Dell says, “This is our home. And we know that it will take all of us working together, over the long term, to rebuild our Texas communities,”–“The Rebuild Texas Fund will be a partnership among rally companies, community leaders and individuals to work alongside state and federal officials to provide an additional source of funding and ideas for recovery and rebuilding.”

Governor Greg Abbott says, “Over the past week we have seen Texans and Americans come together to assist in the relief and recovery efforts and I have no doubt that this generosity will extend to this fund”–“I thank Michael and Susan Dell for their commitment to the State of Texas and to all those affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

The Dells have committed $36mil and plan to raise $100mil for rebuilding Texas areas damaged by Hurricane Harvey and it’s flooding.