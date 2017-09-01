KNUCKLEHEADS! Armed Men Try To Rob Bar During Police Retirement Party

The Baltimore Sun reports Recently in Baltimore MA, Joseph McInnis III and Tyree McCoy decided to rob Monaghan’s Pub.

When the two entered the bar, they approached the carryout counter, demanded all the money from the register.

McInnis and McCoy (sounds like a feud in some mountainous region) must be amateurs in the arena of robbery, because neither did their research.

Monaghan’s Pub was hosting a retirement party for a group of police officers, who quickly ascertained what was happening, and chased the robbers, bringing the situation to and end, nearby. Both have been charged with armed robbery, theft and related offenses.

Monaghan’s Pub owner Jack Milani couldn’t believe McInnis and McCoy would even think about doing such a robbery, due to the fact that a many police officers are regulars to his bar… and… the police station… is DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET!!!

Bottom line… don’t try to rob an Irish pub nearby a police precinct. That’ll will really shorten your social life. LOL!