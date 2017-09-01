Jerry Jones Donated $1M During The Salvation Army Telethon

Jerry Jones has been a busy, busy, busy throwing those dollar bills around. Of course it’s all for a good cause.
Earlier this week, Jerry Jones made a donation of $100,000 during our CBS Radio telethon to help with Hurricane Harvey relief. That’s a lot of cash! However, he wasn’t done donating just yet.
In addition to that $100K, Jerry donated $1 million last night to the Salvation Army during the Dallas Cowboys own telethon which took place at AT&T stadium. Jerry called up Dez Bryant to make the donation.
Yeah, that’s awesome! Thanks Jerry!