Man Sits Bare Butt On A Beehive For 30 Seconds To Win A Bet (Video)

Jamie Grainger is a 27-year-old bee keeper from New Zealand.

Grainger might have had an overinflated sense of confidence in his ability to withstand a few stings, because he accepted a bet for $1000 NZ dollars (about $650 USD) to sit his bare butt on an active beehive for 30 seconds.

Now a few stings may not have been so bad, but a bunch of angry bees whose home is being invaded by a big ol’ butt probably caused them to sting more than a few times.

The video is amazing, but he his pantsless, so please proceed with some caution.

He ended up completing the challenge, but how much of that will be going to ease his butt pain?

Via BroBible