TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Man Sits Bare Butt On A Beehive For 30 Seconds To Win A Bet (Video)

Filed Under: Animals, bare, Bee Keeper, Bees, Bet, Bites, Bugs, Butt, funny, skin, Stings, Video
(Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP/Getty Images)

Jamie Grainger is a 27-year-old bee keeper from New Zealand.

Grainger might have had an overinflated sense of confidence in his ability to withstand a few stings, because he accepted a bet for $1000 NZ dollars (about $650 USD) to sit his bare butt on an active beehive for 30 seconds.

Now a few stings may not have been so bad, but a bunch of angry bees whose home is being invaded by a big ol’ butt probably caused them to sting more than a few times.

The video is amazing, but he his pantsless, so please proceed with some caution.

He ended up completing the challenge, but how much of that will be going to ease his butt pain?

Via BroBible

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live