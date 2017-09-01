NFL Player’s Association Files Suit On Behalf Of Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott

The NFL Players’s Association has filed a suit in Texas on the behalf of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to end his (6) game suspension for alleged domestic violence, according to TMZ.

The suit points to league investigator Kia Roberts’ independent conclusion that Tiffany Thompson (Elliott’s accuser) “was not credible in her allegations of abuse and there was insufficient corroborating evidence of her incredible allegations to go forward with any discipline against Elliott.”

The NFL Player’s Association says “overwhelming evidence” was found by the league, that weakens Thompson’s credibility, including:

  • lying to investigators and encouraging at witness (her friend) to lie to police
  • destroying relevant evidence from her cell phones
  • repeatedly changing her account of critical events
  • considering extorting Zeke with alleged sex videos and taking steps to execute the plan

In addition, the NFL Player’s Association says Elliott is the true victim in a “league-orchestrated conspiracy by senior NFL executives … to hide critical information which would exonerate Elliott.”

The NFLPA says Roberts suggests zero suspension for Zeke based upon the evidence, however she was blocked by another investigator for presenting her case to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

So far, the arbitrator on the case hasn’t ruled on Zeke’s appeal.

 

 

 

